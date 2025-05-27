A delay to the race due to inclement weather meant drivers were forced to sit idle in their cars for the best part of 45 minutes before the command to fire engines was given.

Speaking at the annual Indianapolis 500 banquet, Daly revealed the long wait created a rather unwanted situation for which there was only one solution.

“I want to thank my mechanics, specifically, because there’s been a lot of talk tonight and I saw on the internet a lot of toilet talk and maybe some using the bathroom, because we had to wait a long time before the race,” Daly said.

“Never in my life have I urinated in my race car, until Sunday. I was sitting on the grid, and I was like ‘this is the best car I’ve been in my whole life. I’m going to have to pee in this thing’.

“I kid you not. I legitimately urinated in my race car before the race even started. Before the race even started.

“People ask me like ‘when did you do it?’ and I was like ‘we didn’t even start’. We sat in there for 30 minutes. I had to go really bad.

“I don’t know if it’s the diabetes or I’m just getting older. Helio [Castroneves] should know, he’s like 100. I don’t know if that happens to him a lot.

“Maybe it is getting older, but I literally did the entire race sitting in my own pee. That was a tough one.

“I felt like we’re in a trust tree here. We don’t have to show that on Fox. Maybe you guys can just keep that to yourselves.

“So, thank you mechanics for dealing with that. I was honest. I came clean. It was an embarrassing moment…”

Daly went on to lead the race before finishing eighth at his home race. He led a total of 13 laps in the #76 car.

He wasn’t the only driver to suffer during the pre-race delay. Second place finisher David Malukas revealed he almost did the same.

MAN. I really thought today was the day I was going to pee in the car https://t.co/WpDeudMRbD — David Malukas (@malukasdavid) May 25, 2025

“Before the race even started I had to pee so bad,” Malukas said, laughing during the post-race press conference.

“All these delays, it just made it so much worse. I just kept thinking about it.

“Then finally the green flag drops, I was able to focus on the race and immediately it was caution again. I’m like, man, we need to just go or I’m going to piss myself in this car. So yeah.”

Daly said he never thought he would join the club and admitted he was nervous that something could go wrong.

“Not good. Honestly. I tell you what. It’s just not what I ever expected to do with my life,” he said.

“I went through this mental battle because I thought ‘what is underneath my seat? Is this going to ruin my day? What’s going to happen?’

“I’ve heard drivers tell these stories before – ‘you can do it, it’s not that bad, just go’ – and I’m always like, ‘nah, you sweat too much’. It was cold. We weren’t sweating that much.

“That was rough.”

The IndyCar Series resumes on June 2 (AEST) on the streets of downtown Detroit.