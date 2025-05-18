The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver set a 233.043 mph four-lap average to head the #3 Team Penske entry who booked himself a Fast 12 appearance with a 233.013 mph effort.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” McLaughlin said after a “one-and-done” qualifying effort.

“Around this place, you guys know, just getting one done, it is honestly the most nerve-wracking day of the year for anyone.

“Tomorrow, if you make it, it’s fun. You get to go out there and just lay the hammer down. Here, it’s tough. You’ve got a lot of risk and not that much reward today.”

Despite drawing 33rd in the qualifying order, Josef Newgarden put the #2 Team Penske entry third with a 233.004 mph average.

The drivers that will fight for pole position on Monday (AEST) include Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon, rookie Robert Shwartzman, David Malukas, Felix Rosenqvist, Takuma Sato, Will Power, Marcus Ericsson, and Christian Lundgaard.

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Conor Daly narrowly missed out on making the Fast 12 after a last-minute qualifying run that vaulted him from 21st to 13th.

Rinus VeeKay, (Dale Coyne Racing), Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing), Jacob Abel (Dale Coyne Racing), and Marco Andretti (Andretti Global) failed to qualify.

The aforementioned quartet will have to partake in the Last Chance Qualifier on Monday (AEST) as part of the dreaded Bump Day.

Daly’s last-ditch qualifying run to try and make the Fast 12 deprived Andretti of a final attempt, relegating him to the bottom of the pile.

“I really wanted to get that Fast 12,” said Daly.

“I investigated holding sixth gear through Turn 1 and 2 – and it worked for the two laps but didn’t get the weight jacker back in time for Turn 1 on the last lap.

“Literally, the team deserves to be in the Fast 12. I made the mistake of just trying to push it too much and not getting the weight jacker back in time.

“Just got a little bit tight in [Turns] 1 and 2 and Kyle Larson would say.

It meant Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal booked his place on the grid in 30th, avoiding another year of Bump Day agony.

“Good day for us. It was a long day,” Daly added.

“Goodness gracious. The emotion of all these things happening today.

“I’m really happy for Graham, honestly, making it as well. I know he’s had a stressful day as well. Just thankful to be here and know that we have an awesome race car.”

So good to see a wave and a thumbs-up from Marcus Armstrong. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/l0XTSqZPqB — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 17, 2025

Qualifying day was a dramatic affair from start to finish. The final practice session began with a terrifying crash for Armstrong, who destroyed his primary car.

The Kiwi was assessed and released from the medical centre before being cleared for concussion later in the day.

In a car that resembled Frankenstein’s Monster, Armstrong tried to qualify but ultimately aborted his last attempt.

Scary moment here with Colton Herta. He would get of the car and walk away on his own 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mAVjTPZQWy — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 17, 2025

For the second year in a row, Colton Herta flipped his #26 Andretti Global car after spinning at Turn 1.

Despite the crash, Herta was able to complete a qualifying run in a back-up car and set the 29th fastest time.

“Yeah, I’m fine,” said Herta after the crash.

“Luckily, nowadays, these crashes look a lot scarier than they feel — not to say that one felt good. No real signs leading to it.

“We were super happy with the car this morning, and go out and it’s just loose. Couldn’t even get Lap 1 done. So, yeah, it sucks, but I’m good and we’ll keep going.”

Results: 109th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

