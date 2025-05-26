Rain began to fall an hour and a half before the green flag was set to drop at 2:45am AEST and subsided for the driver intros.

However, the rain returned just as the command for drivers to head to their cars was made.

IndyCar delayed the call to fire engines, announcing a 10-minute engine warm-up period due to the delay.

At the time of writing, rain continues to fall at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

There are implications for Kyle Larson, who needs the delay to not last longer than 45 minutes so he can attempt the 1100 mile double across Indianapolis and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

