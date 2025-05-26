The #3 Pennzoil Chevy driver was weaving on the approach to Turn 1 when the car spun from beneath him.

McLaughlin collided with the inside wall and wrecked the car, causing significant damage to the left front suspension.

Disgusted with himself, the Kiwi banged angrily on the steering wheel before climbing from his car

After extricating himself from the car, the distraught driver knelt on the ground with his head in his hands before being taken to the trackside medical centre, where he was cleared of any injury.

“I really have no idea what happened,” said McLaughlin.

Absolute devastation for Scott McLaughlin as he crashes on the pace laps in the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/4eUiySkvHZ — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 25, 2025

“I’m just really upset for my team. They built me a fantastic car again. I’m really sorry to my sponsors, my fans, my family. I don’t know what happened.

“I’m still… I can’t believe we’re out of the race. I just had so much hope today. Yeah, it’s by far, the worst moment of my life.

“I know it’s probably dramatic and whatever, but I put so much into this race, everyone does, and I didn’t even get to see the green flag.”

Moments after McLaughlin crashed, compatriot Scott Dixon’s car began to smoke with a rear brake fire. However, he was able to continue without much issue.

The race eventually started but was quickly brought under control of the Safety Car when Marco Andretti got rear-ended by Jack Harvey into Turn 1.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong narrowly avoided collecting the Andretti Global car, escaping serious damage despite what appeared to be light contact.

The yellow flew on Lap 18 after a dusting of rain. At the time, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato led McLaren’s Pato O’Ward and Meyer Shank Racing standout Felix Rosenqvist.

Pole position winner Robert Shwartzman fell to fourth after a frantic start to the race, punctuated by Sato and O’Ward trading places.