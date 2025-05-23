Just days out from the biggest race of the year, Roger Penske let go three of his most high-profile staff members — Tim Cindric, Ron Ruzewski, and Kyle Moyer.

It’s required a shake-up on the #3 Pennzoil Chevy stand that will mean McLaughlin has Ben Bretzman as his race strategist and Kiwi Malcolm Finch as his engineer.

IndyCar sanctioned Team Penske over what it says was a safety issue after the squad made unapproved modifications to the rear wing support and crash structure.

Josef Newgarden and Will Power were dumped to the back of the 33-car field and the team was fined 100,000 USD (155,000 AUD).

Penske’s decision to axe the aforementioned trio has not sat well with McLaughlin, who will start the race 10th after crashing in Saturday qualifying.

His car was later found not to have the illegal modification at this year’s event, although photos appear to show he ran the 2024 race with it.

“Ultimately, those three guys are friends of mine and have done a tremendous amount in my career to get me to this point,” McLaughlin said.

“I guess you could say there’s sadness from my perspective.

“At the end of the day, I drive for Roger Penske. I respect the decision. I understand the decision. We move forward.

“I think I’m disappointed in some of my peers and people in this room, just how it was taken out of proportion in some ways.

“At the same time, I think people forget just what Roger’s done for this sport in general, and that definitely gets thrown to the side a little bit, which I find a hard time not being passionate about that.

“But ultimately, what’s done is done. This happened. We have to move forward. The penalties are accepted.

“Personally I think I had the fastest car, I put it in the fence. Smart people in this paddock know there was no gain with that, you know?

“It’s frustrating that this is blown up like it has, and it’s cost three people that I’m very close with their jobs. But overall, my view on it right now is just to focus forward and win Roger his 21st.

“I tell you what, there’s that much motivation in our garage, within the team, within my stand. I’m excited to work with Ben even closer than I have before.

“I think we’ve got amazing people coming in from a substitute perspective helping us out, Jonathan Diuguid, Raul Prados, people that have won this race before.

“Yeah, you haven’t heard from me because I wanted the chance to just say that. I’m not really going to speak too much more on that.”

McLaughlin said he was less concerned by the skulking of other teams who tattled on Team Penske, rather the emphasis on the eponymous team owner.

“That’s part of the game, I get it,” McLaughlin said of the accusations.

“It’s not that part. That’s racing. That’s how it is. I guess I’m disappointed with how Roger’s name has been thrown through the mud.

“His integrity, our team, the people on the floor, the people that spend hours away from their families trying to build these cars, basically they’re being thrown to the mud.

“I take that personally.”

Earlier on Thursday Power shared his thoughts. He’ll lose Ruzewski from the #12 Verizon Chevy stand but will have Australian Luke Mason onboard.

“It’s kind of a shock and a pity. They’re all extremely good at their job,” said Power.

“It was just the pressure from outside. I guess Roger had to make a tough decision, but I can tell you these were very credible people. They really were.

“As you know, the infraction was very minor. It wasn’t a performance gain.

“I called Ron. Obviously he’s on my car. I didn’t get him. But yeah, I feel bad for everyone involved in that situation. I really do.

“I don’t know what else to say. They’re all extremely good people, great at their job, won a lot of races, championships, created an incredible team. Yeah, a real pity.”