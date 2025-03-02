The Kiwi has signed a one-race deal with HMD Motorsports that could make or break his season.

Sceats won the 2024 New Zealand Grand Prix and finished second in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship to FIA Formula 3 Championship-bound Roman Bilinski.

Sceats made the move to the United States to compete in the USF Pro 2000 Championship where he was a race winner and claimed fifth in the standings.

Soon, the 19-year-old will begin his first Indy NXT race.

“This is my first chance to prove myself against some of the top young drivers from around the world,” said Sceats.

“My goal for this weekend is to learn, grow, and prove I belong at the front of the pack, all while setting myself up for a full ride in 2025.”

Unsurprisingly, the series comes with a sizable cost.

Since late last year, the Aucklander has been hustling hard to secure enough funding to contest the first round with a view towards more opportunities.

“I started fundraising in November,” he said.

“It’s been a grind, having to pitch to potential investors and knock on doors just to get to the grid.

“It hasn’t been easy, but after that test, I knew I belonged at this level, so I did everything possible over summer-time to give myself the chance I deserve.

“This step into Indy NXT is a huge opportunity, but it also requires significant investment.

“I’m working hard to ensure I can continue proving myself in Indy NXT beyond round one and reach my ultimate goal of racing in IndyCar.”

Although there’s no trophy to show for it, just getting on the grid is Sceats’ first win of the year after the deal nearly fell through.

“I honestly thought it was over,” he admitted.

“But I wasn’t ready to give up that easily. I had to prove to the team why I deserve this opportunity, and they believed in my potential.

“The journey has tested me in ways I never imagined, but the biggest challenges bring out the best in me. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

The Indy NXT grid at St Petersburg features two New Zealanders and two Australians. Sceats and compatriot Callum Hedge will fly the flag for New Zealand. Hedge has mad the move to Abel Motorsport for 2025.

USF Pro 2000 champion Lochie Hughes has joined Andretti Global while Tommy Smith joins HMD Motorsport fresh out of the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

The Indy NXT opener gets underway on Monday, March 3 at 2am AEDT. Sceats will start from fifth behind pole position winner Dennis Hauger, Hughes, Caio Collet, and Myles Rowe.