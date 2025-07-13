The #3 Team Penske Chevy was quickest in practice before spinning into the wall at Turn 1 on his first qualifying lap.
Qualifying determined the grid for both races at Iowa Speedway, meaning he will start them both from the rear of the grid.
Asked what went wrong, McLaughlin said: “I don’t know. I got a little high I guess.
“I wouldn’t say I was too much higher than I was in practice and the nose just went around on me.
“It was hard to come back from where I was with how much [steering] lock I had in the car.
“Really sad for the Xpel Chevy and tomorrow with the Gallagher Chevy as well, both starting at the back.
“We’re a car that could easily have put it on pole and been right there.
“Never say die attitude of this team, we’ll keep working. Mistake on me, just thankfully I’m okay.”
While it was agony for McLaughlin, teammate Josef Newgarden took the spoils for the first race while IndyCar Series points leader Alex Palou claimed pole for the second race.
Coincidentally, Newgarden and Palou will each start fourth in the race where they aren’t the polesitter.
Newgarden has the most wins of any driver at Iowa with six to his name. In 2023, he went back-to-back.
The first IndyCar race at Iowa is scheduled for Sunday, July 13 at 7am AEST. Monday’s race gets underway at the earlier time of 3am. Both races are live and exclusive to Stan Sport.
Results: IndyCar Series Iowa Speedway, Qualifying Race 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Lap
|Speed (mph)
|1
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|00:17.4914
|183.999
|2
|76
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|00:17.5185
|183.714
|3
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|00:17.5261
|183.635
|4
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|00:17.5298
|183.596
|5
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|00:17.5777
|183.096
|6
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|00:17.5942
|182.924
|7
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|00:17.6038
|182.824
|8
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|00:17.6055
|182.807
|9
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|00:17.6104
|182.756
|10
|4
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|00:17.6258
|182.596
|11
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|00:17.6367
|182.483
|12
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|00:17.6466
|182.381
|13
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|00:17.6894
|181.939
|14
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|00:17.7344
|181.478
|15
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|00:17.7358
|181.463
|16
|83
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA Racing
|00:17.7499
|181.319
|17
|90
|Callum Ilott
|PREMA Racing
|00:17.7560
|181.257
|18
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|00:17.7685
|181.13
|19
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|00:17.7707
|181.107
|20
|30
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|00:17.7717
|181.097
|21
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|00:17.8825
|179.975
|22
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|00:17.8834
|179.966
|23
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|00:17.9528
|179.27
|24
|77
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|00:17.9914
|178.885
|25
|18
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|00:18.1669
|177.157
|26
|51
|Jacob Abel
|Dale Coyne Racing
|00:18.3641
|175.255
|27
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|No Time
Results: IndyCar Series Iowa Speedway, Qualifying Race 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Lap
|Speed (mph)
|1
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|00:17.4900
|184.014
|2
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|00:17.4937
|183.975
|3
|4
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|00:17.5515
|183.369
|4
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|00:17.5566
|183.316
|5
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|00:17.5683
|183.194
|6
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|00:17.5800
|183.072
|7
|76
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|00:17.5924
|182.943
|8
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|00:17.6192
|182.664
|9
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|00:17.6211
|182.645
|10
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|00:17.6361
|182.489
|11
|83
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA Racing
|00:17.6406
|182.443
|12
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|00:17.6439
|182.409
|13
|90
|Callum Ilott
|PREMA Racing
|00:17.6627
|182.214
|14
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|00:17.6686
|182.154
|15
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|00:17.6985
|181.846
|16
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|00:17.7025
|181.805
|17
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|00:17.7146
|181.681
|18
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|00:17.7235
|181.589
|19
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|00:17.7350
|181.472
|20
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|00:17.7611
|181.205
|21
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|00:17.7635
|181.181
|22
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|00:17.7891
|180.92
|23
|30
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|00:17.8143
|180.664
|24
|77
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|00:18.1132
|177.683
|25
|51
|Jacob Abel
|Dale Coyne Racing
|00:18.1682
|177.145
|26
|18
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|00:18.8407
|170.822
|27
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|No Time
