The #3 Team Penske Chevy was quickest in practice before spinning into the wall at Turn 1 on his first qualifying lap.

Qualifying determined the grid for both races at Iowa Speedway, meaning he will start them both from the rear of the grid.

Asked what went wrong, McLaughlin said: “I don’t know. I got a little high I guess.

“I wouldn’t say I was too much higher than I was in practice and the nose just went around on me.

“It was hard to come back from where I was with how much [steering] lock I had in the car.

“Really sad for the Xpel Chevy and tomorrow with the Gallagher Chevy as well, both starting at the back.

“We’re a car that could easily have put it on pole and been right there.

“Never say die attitude of this team, we’ll keep working. Mistake on me, just thankfully I’m okay.”

While it was agony for McLaughlin, teammate Josef Newgarden took the spoils for the first race while IndyCar Series points leader Alex Palou claimed pole for the second race.

Coincidentally, Newgarden and Palou will each start fourth in the race where they aren’t the polesitter.

Newgarden has the most wins of any driver at Iowa with six to his name. In 2023, he went back-to-back.

The first IndyCar race at Iowa is scheduled for Sunday, July 13 at 7am AEST. Monday’s race gets underway at the earlier time of 3am. Both races are live and exclusive to Stan Sport.

Results: IndyCar Series Iowa Speedway, Qualifying Race 1

Pos Num Driver Team Lap Speed (mph) 1 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 00:17.4914 183.999 2 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing 00:17.5185 183.714 3 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 00:17.5261 183.635 4 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 00:17.5298 183.596 5 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 00:17.5777 183.096 6 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 00:17.5942 182.924 7 12 Will Power Team Penske 00:17.6038 182.824 8 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 00:17.6055 182.807 9 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 00:17.6104 182.756 10 4 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises 00:17.6258 182.596 11 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 00:17.6367 182.483 12 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 00:17.6466 182.381 13 20 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 00:17.6894 181.939 14 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 00:17.7344 181.478 15 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 00:17.7358 181.463 16 83 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 00:17.7499 181.319 17 90 Callum Ilott PREMA Racing 00:17.7560 181.257 18 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 00:17.7685 181.13 19 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 00:17.7707 181.107 20 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 00:17.7717 181.097 21 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 00:17.8825 179.975 22 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 00:17.8834 179.966 23 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global 00:17.9528 179.27 24 77 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing 00:17.9914 178.885 25 18 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing 00:18.1669 177.157 26 51 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing 00:18.3641 175.255 27 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske No Time

Results: IndyCar Series Iowa Speedway, Qualifying Race 2