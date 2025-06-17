The Andretti Global driver is in his rookie Indy NXT campaign off the back of winning last year’s Indy Pro 200 title.

Hughes has largely played second fiddle to Dennis Hauger, who moved to the United States off the back of three FIA Formula 2 Championship title tilts. However, his latest win puts him within arm’s reach of the points lead.

Speaking after his win, Hughes said finding Australian support was tough.

He noted the throng of up-and-coming Kiwis, many who have benefited from scholarship and familiar sponsorship pools.

Callum Hedge has the backing of the Tony Quinn Foundation while Liam Sceats has had Giltrap Group on his car this year.

“It’s hard being an Aussie coming over here,” he said.

“We don’t really get much support. It’s honestly pretty horrible. Australians don’t seem to support themselves enough.

“If you look at the Kiwis, for such a small country, I mean, they’re just next door to us, but they really get behind their drivers.

“You see it all throughout the categories. There’s multiple Kiwis over here.

“In Australia, I don’t know if it’s because we have Supercars back home, they don’t seem to back an Australian talent so much. It’s hard when you don’t come from a rich family.

“I didn’t make my dad too happy yesterday in qualifying, but hopefully he’s pretty happy today.”

Hughes stormed through the field, taking the lead late in the 75-lap contest.

Caio Collet led the lion’s share of the race for HMD Motorsports but faded to third behind Myles Rowe.

“It was pretty cool,” said Huhges of the race.

“I don’t really know what to say. Still kind of in shock. Really just so far behind in the beginning there.

“The car balance wasn’t feeling great. It wasn’t till we got to traffic and I started [thinking] I don’t really care anymore because I was in sixth.

“I just started running the high line. ‘Oh, there’s some grip out here’. Yeah, kept the foot into it, got a little bit better with how I was using it, and we were in the lead.”

The Indy NXT season continues at Road America on June 23.