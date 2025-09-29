The Armstrongs will share a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car at Highlands Motorsport Park on October 17-18 in the feature three-hour race.

Rick has been a regular in New Zealand’s racing scene, piloting a variety of Porsche race cars for the last decade.

Marcus, meanwhile, has plied his trade in single-seaters, reaching Formula 2 before turning his attention to IndyCar.

“Some of my earliest racing memories were of Porsche Cup cars – watching my Dad race,” said Marcus.

“It will be cool to share the car with him and race in front of a Kiwi crowd.

“It’s been a good season in IndyCar and although the season has only just finished, I’m itching to get back in a race car.”

The 25-year-old finished eighth in the IndyCar Series this year, trailing Meyer Shank Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist in sixth.

The Kiwi scored 11 top 10 finishes, including a breakthrough third place finish at Iowa Speedway. That represented his first oval podium.

The endurance race will act as a pre-season hit-out for Rick, who will return to the GT New Zealand Championship in 2026. Rick won the last two Open Class titles in his Porsche.