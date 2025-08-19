The 2026 season will mark Armstrong’s fourth season of IndyCar racing and just his second with MSR.

Armstrong made his debut in 2023 with a road course and street circuit program in the #11 with Chip Ganassi Racing and claimed Rookie of the Year honours.

He went full-time in 2024 and recorded his breakthrough podium on the streets of Detroit.

Chip Ganassi Racing downscaled to three cars in 2025, and Armstrong was loaned to Meyer Shank Racing.

With the team, he has enjoyed his best season to date and sits ninth in the drivers’ championship with two races remaining.

To date, Armstrong has scored one podium and 10 top 10 finishes from 15 races.

“I’m very pleased and grateful to be back with Meyer Shank Racing and my crew for 2026,” said Armstrong.

“The professionalism and attention to detail is a benchmark throughout the field and we have certainly improved with time together which has been great.

“We’ll look to build on our momentum and work hard to climb the points standings.”

With Meyer Shank Racing, Armstrong also has his best qualifying performance of third in Toronto.

“We’re thrilled to have Marcus back for 2026,” said Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing.

“He’s really grown a lot this season and we’re seeing that in his results as the season has gone on.

“His performance this year has shown that he has all the tools to fight at the front. We’re excited to continue building on this progress together.”

The IndyCar Series continues at the Milwaukee Mile on Monday, August 25 (AEST).