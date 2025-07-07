Palou dominated the lion’s share of the race and looked like he was on course to clinch victory until a rare mistake with six laps to go.

Coming into Turn 9, the #10 got loose and the Spaniard ran wide off into the grass. A four-second deficit for Dixon turned into a one-second lead.

Palou tried to respond but Dixon did enough in the #9 to hold sway and score his first win of the season, continuing a 21-year winning streak.

It marked Dixon’s seventh win at Mid-Ohio and his 59th career win.

“It was definitely a tough race,” said Dixon.

“Credit to everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing. We had fantastic cars.

“Just so much fun to try and pull off what we did and do it with what we had was fantastic.

“They forgot to take the front wing out in the last stop, so I just had to look at the corner and the car was going to turn, I was just hoping the rear tyres were going to hold on.

“I didn’t see what happened (to Palou). I saw that he went off in Turn 9, so we got a little bit lucky with that.”

Alex Palou goes wide and loses the lead to Scott Dixon at Mid-Ohio! pic.twitter.com/VxPiEf9PTI — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) July 6, 2025

Palou was left frustrated at his own undoing.

“I don’t know, man. Just a stupid mistake, honestly,” said Palou.

“Mistake by my part. The car was amazing all weekend, all race. Everybody on the #10 car did an amazing job on pit stops and strategy.

“We were running really good but just lost it a little bit on entry an then couldn’t get the car going on.

“Nobody to blame but me. Just got a bit wide on entry and lost it completely.

“It sucks. It hurts a lot. Obviously it’s still a good day but it hurts to lose it like that.

“At least we got it in the team so they can feel proud about their work. Yeah, big, big mistake.”

An on-board look at Josef Newgarden’s Lap 1 incident at Mid-Ohio. pic.twitter.com/GXlI5ug8C8 — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) July 6, 2025

Australia’s Will Power suffered a loss of drive on Lap 12 and retired early on what was a horror day for Team Penske.

Josef Newgarden spun on his own into the Turn 4 braking zone at the start and came across the nose of Graham Rahal.

Newgarden got beached in the gravel and retired while Rahal suffered front wing damage and had to be recovered from the gravel trap.

Scott McLaughlin was only 23rd, a lap down in the #3 Odyssey Battery Chevy after making five pit stops.

Results: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Couse