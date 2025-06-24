Details of the next-generation car were revealed on the eve of the latest IndyCar race at Road America.

Testing of the new chassis is set to begin in 2026 before its competition debut, and organisers are promising a car that’s distinctly Indy.

“The time has come for a new IndyCar Series chassis,” said IndyCar president Doug Boles.

“The DW12 served the series so well, as it provided a combination of phenomenal, wheel-to-wheel racing and critical enhancements to safety.

“But recent significant updates to the car – from the aeroscreen to the hybrid power unit – have helped advance the need for a completely new car.

“We are pleased by what our engineers and Dallara have collaboratively designed and believe it will appeal to the fans and paddock while also upholding our standards of safety and enhancing IndyCar’s on-track competition well into the future.”

The DW12 (or IR-12) has been in service since 2012. It replaced the IR-05 and has been the longest-serving chassis in IndyCar history.

The car has gone through multiple updates over its tenure, including manufacturer-specific aero kits that were used briefly from 2015 to 2017.

A universal aero kit was introduced in 2018 and has been largely unmodified since, except for the introduction of the aeroscreen in 2020.

The most recent update included retrofitting a hybrid system to the power unit, which made its debut midway through the 2024 season following the Indianapolis 500.

In a statement, IndyCar said the new chassis will have three focal points – competition, powertrain development, and safety.

IndyCar has touted a better car that is versatile across superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits, and permanent road courses.

It’s expected the the new car will be 85 to 100 lbs (38 to 45 kg) lighter than its predecessor.

The car will be powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged V6, up from the current 2.2-litre power unit.

“Xtrac, an exclusive supplier for IndyCar since 2000, will continue to provide transmissions for the new chassis,” IndyCar said in a statement.

“Development for 2028 includes a gearbox that will shed 25 pounds from the currently used unit and one that will share components with a future Indy NXT by Firestone gearbox – streamlining components for teams also involved in IndyCar’s development series.

“Low-voltage hybrid engine technology, introduced to series competition with a successful launch in July 2024, will continue to evolve in the new car with longer deployment, more horsepower gain and overall improved performance.

“Performance Friction Corporation (PFC) once again will be the exclusive supplier of brake system components for the series, as it has since 2017.

“Safety also will continue to be a focus of Dallara’s design, in close collaboration with INDYCAR technical and medical response officials.

“The new car will bolster safety to new benchmarks with an ergonomic driver cockpit to improve seating position, an integrated aeroscreen and a new roll hoop. The existing chassis was retrofitted with the aeroscreen upon that revolutionary safety device’s introduction in 2020.”