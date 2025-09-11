The Russian-born Israeli driver has been the subject of rumours that he is unhappy racing in the United States.

This year, Shwartzman made the switch from the FIA World Endurance Championship with Ferrari in Hypercar to join Prema in the IndyCar Series.

He narrowly missed out on Rookie of the Year honours to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Louis Foster.

Shwartzman’s year was highlighted by winning pole position for the Indianapolis 500 in an otherwise tough season, ending up 24th in the championship with just two top 10 finishes.

“I want to take a moment to address something that’s been circulating recently,” Shwartzman wrote on Instagram.

“I keep seeing comments and have received messages suggesting that I’m unhappy in IndyCar, or that I don’t enjoy racing here.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I have never said that, and I’ve never even thought it.

“These rumours come from speculation, and not only is it inaccurate, it’s damaging and frankly offensive.

“The truth is the complete opposite! I am very happy to be racing in IndyCar.

“I love the series, the competition, the atmosphere, the variety of the circuits; the fans are passionate and the paddock is very welcoming.

“So, please don’t believe everything you read when it isn’t coming directly from me. If I have something to say about my career or how I feel, you’ll always hear it from me first.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support me.”

Shwartzman was on the Ferrari junior roster for several years, winning the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2019.

He graduated to the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2020 and was fourth in his rookie season. In 2021, Shwartzman was the series runner-up to Oscar Piastri.

Shwartzman spent most of 2022 on the sidelines as Ferrari’s test driver and made several practice appearances for the Scuderia and later Sauber.

Unable to graduate to Formula 1, he turned his attention to GT and sports car racing before returning to open-wheelers by way of IndyCar.