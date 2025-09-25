The appointment will take effect in January 2026, giving Ruzewski just two months to prepare ahead of the opening race of the season on March 1.

Ruzewski spent two decades at Team Penske, building a reputation as an accomplished engineer and team leader with multiple championships and Indianapolis 500 wins to his name.

He was let go this past May as part of a major shake-up at Penske following the team’s disqualification from qualifying for the 109th Indianapolis 500.

Two of Penske’s cars were found to have run illegal rear attenuators in an attempt to smooth the chassis connection, and Ruzewski was one of three senior executives, alongside Team President Tim Cindric and General Manager Kyle Moyer, to lose his position.

Ruzewski said he was eager to join Andretti Global and build on the team’s established legacy.

“I’m truly excited to be joining Andretti Global and becoming part of such a respected and ambitious organization,” he said.

Only 2 days to go! Win a trip to the GC500 or 5k cash! Winner drawn Friday! Click here to find out how.

“Andretti Global’s legacy in motorsport speaks for itself, and the team’s vision for the future, under the leadership of Dan [Towriss] and Jill [Gregory], is equally inspiring.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented group of engineers, drivers and staff across the organization as we push to achieve new levels of performance and success in IndyCar and across the broader Andretti family of teams.”

The move also reunites Ruzewski with veteran driver Will Power, who left Penske after 17 years to join Andretti for the 2026 season.

The pair previously worked together at Penske, which could provide a familiar foundation as they transition to a new organisation.

To make room for Ruzewski, long-time Andretti team principal Rob Edwards will shift to a new role as Chief Performance Officer for TWG Motorsports, the parent company of Andretti Global.

Edwards, who has overseen competition operations since 2015 and contributed to multiple IndyCar victories, welcomed the change.

“I look forward to being able to contribute across multiple series,” he said.

“Ron and I have known each other since the early 1990s, and he is a great choice to lead the Andretti programs forward.”

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, expressed confidence in Ruzewski’s ability to guide the team.

“Ron’s impressive and successful career in motorsports brings a new perspective to our IndyCar and INDY NXT teams,” he said.

“I have full confidence he will position the team strongly as we continue to build for the future.”

He also praised Edwards for his ongoing contributions across Andretti’s racing portfolio, including NASCAR, IMSA, Formula E, IndyCar, and INDY NXT.