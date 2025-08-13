McLaughlin will join Great Britain’s Alexander Sims and Dutchman Nicky Catsburg in a Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the Pro division.

The other car will be shared by Highness Prince Jefri Ibrahim and His Highness Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim Finnish GT driver Konsta Lappalainen in Pro-Am.

It’s the first major GT3 race for McLaughlin since this year’s Daytona 24 where he also drove a Corvette with Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch.

McLaughlin is just a few weeks away from the IndyCar Series season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the JMR team heading to Suzuka for the 1000km,” said McLaughlin.

“I’ve always wanted to race Suzuka and it’s a bucket-list track for me.

“It’ll be an exciting race there in the Pro class with my GM friends Nicky Catsburg and Alex Sims, who are two amazing Corvette racers.

“I’m sure I’m going to learn a lot about the team and more about the Corvette, which I haven’t raced since Daytona.

“I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel, have a lot of fun, and hopefully come back with some silverware.”

This year marks the return of the endurance race after it fell off the Super GT calendar after 2020 and became the Suzuka 10 Hour.

The Suzuka 1000 is part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, which is made up of endurance events at Bathurst, the Nurburgring, Spa-Francorchamps, and Indianapolis.

A total of 30 cars are expected to contest the Suzuka 1000, which features FIA GT3- and JAF GT300-homologated cars.

The event will be livestreamed on the GT World YouTube channel.