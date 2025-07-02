It marks a shift away from the red, white, and black colour scheme previously seen on the #3 Chevy.

McLaughlin will run the new colour scheme at Mid-Ohio and Portland International Raceway later this year on August 11 (AEST).

The Kiwi sits eighth in the standings after nine rounds and is yet to get a win on the board.

His best result this year remains third at Barber Motorsports Park.

The season has otherwise been dominated by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, who has won six of the nine races to date, including the Indianapolis 500.

Practice 1 at Mid-Ohio gets underway on Saturday, July 5 at 6:30am AEST.

Practice 2 is slated for 12:30am AEST on Sunday, July 6 before Qualifying at 4:30am AEST.

The feature event, Monday’s 90-lapper, gets underway at 3am AEST with coverage live and exclusively on Stan Sport.