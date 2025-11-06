McLaughlin has previously tested the Porsche 963 at Sebring and will soon get behind the wheel of the prototype at Daytona.

The pre-season test at Daytona International Speedway takes place on November 13-16 and will feature 38 cars across GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD.

Although not necessarily confirmation of the team’s line-up for the 2026 edition of the Daytona 24, it’s the first hint of what Porsche’s line-up might look like.

McLaughlin’s name is listed against the #6 and #7 cars, as is Australian Matt Campbell. Other drivers listed include Julien Andlauer, Felip Nasr, and Josef Newgarden.

Porsche recently announced its split with Mathieu Jaminet. Nick Tandy’s future in the IMSA line-up has also been questioned. Both were full-time drivers this year for Porsche in IMSA.

Curiously, Campbell is also listed to drive the JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 alongside Tijmen van der Helm and Bryce Aron.

Other entries, which may offer some insight into the 2026 season, include New Zealand’s Hunter McElrea with United Autosports in an LMP2 car.

Australia’s Kenny Habul has entered his Mercedes-AMG under the 75 Express banner in GTD.

Compatriot Tom Sargent is also set to test with Wright Motorsport in its GTD class Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Earl Bamber will join Action Xpress Racing in its Whelen-backed Cadillac V-Series.R while Kiwi countryman Scott Dixon will join Meyer Shank Racing in an Acura ARX-06.

CLICK HERE for the full pre-season test entry list