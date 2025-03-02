The Kiwi took to social media to reveal he had signed a “long-term” contract extension with the racing giant, which boasts the most IndyCar titles, a record 22 Indianapolis 500 wins, and many more NASCAR Cup Series titles and sports car accolades.

McLaughlin moved to the United States at the end of 2020 to pursue a career in the IndyCar Series. This year marks the beginning of his fifth IndyCar campaign, which has so far netted 11 pole positions, seven wins, and 19 podium finishes.

“Yeah, just over the off-season, man. Was a simple sort of conversation we all had,” McLaughlin said of his contract extension.

Featured Videos

“It was done pretty quickly, I guess. So yeah, pumped to do that. Good security for me and my family moving forward.

“Yeah, it’s something that takes another focus off what I’ve done. Focus and get going. Yeah, I was pumped to get it done.”

McLaughlin said he is quickly coming to realise his place as an IndyCar driver with his tenure in the single-seaters nearing his seven-year spell in Supercars.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. I’m proud of the opportunity to come here. I never thought I’d probably be here,” said the 31-year-old.

“I was talking today to a friend. Seven years in the main series in Australia. Now I’m in my fifth season in IndyCar.

“I’m not far away from being longer as a professional driver in the IndyCar Series than the Supercar series. It’s kind of crazy how my life has changed.

“But I love it. I love every second here. Enjoy America. I love it. I love it here. Don’t really see any plans on leaving. I’m really enjoying it.”

McLaughlin’s season got off to a shaky start on Saturday. He crashed in Practice 1 but rebounded in spectacular fashion to snag pole position on Sunday for Monday’s race.

“The hit that I had yesterday wasn’t as bad as it looked. The theatrics were pretty crazy,” he explained.

“Ultimately you hate giving the team extra work, go over the garage hours and whatnot.

“Anything you can do to repay them. They always just say go out and get pole, do whatever. The team composure just… They love working on it.

“Long hours suck, but it’s kind of a passion. It’s just nice to repay them in some ways. The only way I can do it apart from maybe a Coors Light after the race or something like that.”

The Grand Prix of St Petersburg gets underway at 4:30am AEDT on Monday, March 3.