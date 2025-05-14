The new deal will see the tyre tester and distributor don the sidepods of McLaughlin’s car at the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix.

An associate sponsor of Team Penske, the company previously backed the #2 entry of Josef Newgarden at Portland International Raceway last year.

“Tire Rack has been a great addition to our IndyCar Series lineup,” said Team Penske’s IndyCar Series program president Tim Cindric.

“As an Indiana-based company that originated in Indianapolis, they understand our sport and have done an amazing job utilizing our drivers to promote both their brand and the IndyCar Series.

“The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is a marquee event, and we couldn’t be more motivated to get them in victory lane in the Motor City.”

The deal is a one-off naming rights for the June 2 race, which takes place in downtown Detroit.

“It’s exciting to continue our Team Penske relationship for the 2025 IndyCar season,” said Woody Rogers, Tire Rack senior vice president of marketing.

“Not only do we get to build on the positive outcomes of working with both the IndyCar Series and this legendary team, we’re also in front of thousands of race fans, many motorsports and driving enthusiasts who know Tire Rack for its huge tire inventory and independent tire testing data and helpful shopping and tire safety and maintenance advice.”

Before Detroit, McLaughlin will contest the 109th Indianapolis 500 with Pennzoil backing on May 26 (AEST).