Last year’s Indy Pro 2000 champion finished runner-up to teammate Dennis Hauger, who dominated the contest.

Former Red Bull Racing Formula 1 junior driver Hauger’s 1.2-second lead at the end of the 44 laps didn’t paint the entire picture of his run, which saw him lead every lap.

Hauger led to the tune of three-and-a-half seconds over Hughes before the final caution in the dying laps.

“That was fun,” said Hauger.

“First proper race on this course for me, as well. We had a good rhythm.

“The car was really good, and the team did an amazing job all weekend long to be up there with us. Super happy.

“Good start to the season and definitely a confidence boost for us.”

Hughes was happy with his performance but admitted the Indy NXT car was a significant step up on Indy Pro 2000.

“It’s just completely different,” he explained.

“It’s just so much faster, heavier, different tyre. Racing for a team like Andretti, so there’s a little bit of added pressure there.

“Just trying to get used to it. You don’t get as much testing in these cars as well, so taking it one step at a time.

“Pretty reasonably happy with this weekend. I think it’s been a while since the scholarship car has had a podium on debut.”

The race was punctuated by several incidents, including a Lap 1 crash that involved Tommy Smith. He finished two laps down in 15th.

Callum Hedge was the leading New Zealander in eighth. Compatriot Liam Sceats failed to start the race after a tyre-related issue and wound up finishing 18th and 11 laps down.

On the race itself, Hughes said he couldn’t offer Hauger much in the way of a response to his pace.

“It’s the longest race I’ve ever done in my life coming from the USF Series,” said Hughes.

“I don’t think I’ve ever – well, especially around here – done more than 25 laps. To just be racing for that long was just a big learning curve, feeling what the tyre does for that long.

“These big cars are very different, the way you drive them. Honestly learning a lot of things.

“I felt pretty good in the beginning for most of the race really up until 10 laps to go. I couldn’t really do anything, so I just tried to bring it home.

“I think around here it’s almost impossible in these cars unless Dennis makes a mistake at the start to overtake.

“Then off-line, there’s no grip around here. It would be a pretty ballsy move if I was going to pull it off.”

Indy NXT resumes on May 5 (AEST) at Barber Motorsports Park.

Results: Indy NXT Grand Prix of St Petersburg