The Team Penske driver hit the back of McLaren’s Nolan Siegel into Turn 3 and sent him into a spin. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing rookie Louis Foster was also caught up in the melee.

All three drivers were scratched from the race.

The incident set the wheels in motion for Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou to win after he pitted under yellow.

“I think it’s happened quite a lot here previously,” said Foster.

“Turn 3 tends to be a hot spot. I was just one in the train of cars. I got through cleanly, Turn 1, but to me, it just seemed like everyone checked up, I checked up and then I got driven into from behind. Just a bit of a passenger.

“A shame, really, the #45 crew, they’ve done an amazing job so far. One of those things I guess. It was a shame. We really wanted to finish this race and get a result for the team and get some experience for myself, but these things happen. It is what it is.”

McLaren endured a challenging first race of the season. After Siegal’s crash, Pato O’Ward was forced to pit with a puncture making life difficult having started on the hard compound tyre.

O’Ward wound up recovering to 11th from 23rd on the grid. Teammate Christin Lundgaard was the shining light. He led the race briefly before fading to eighth.

On the incident, Siegal said an accordion effect of drivers slowing triggered the crash.

“Everyone checked up a little bit in [Turn] 3 and then I got hit from behind and there’s not a lot I can do. Day’s done before it started,” Siegal explained.

“It sucks. This group has worked so hard all off-season. We’ve made so much progress. We’ve had a fast race car.

“In every session, we’ve been competitive on both tyres and it’s like we were all really excited for this and I just hate it for everyone on this race car.

“It’s such a bummer to start the season this way when we were so excited about what we had this weekend.

“We’ll keep working and we’ll keep doing what we can do. I feel like we’ve executed really well this weekend and I’m super, super proud of this group.”

Will Power has been checked and released from the care center. — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) March 2, 2025

The IndyCar Series resumes on March 24 (AEDT) at The Thermal Club.