The team’s IndyCar president Tim Cindric along with managing director Ron Ruzewski and general manager Kyle Moyer were sacked for the scandal that overshadowed this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Jonathan Diuguid has been promoted to president of Penske Racing and Travis Law has been named competition director for Penske Racing.

They will oversee the Chevy teams in IndyCar as well as the Porsche programs in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The pair previously headed up the Porsche Penske Motorsport program, which resulted in back-to-back 24 Hours of Daytona wins, a Sebring 12 Hours win, and a drivers’ championship in IMSA.

“The opportunity to lead the Team Penske efforts across the IndyCar Series, IMSA and WEC is a tremendous responsibility, and the feeling of being trusted to lead these teams is a great honour,” said Diuguid.

“After two decades working for Roger Penske, I truly know and understand what the Penske name means in the world of motorsports. The best way I know to show my appreciation to him for his trust is to ensure our success continues well into the future.”

Diuguid has been a staple of Team Penske since 2005 while Law started not long after in 2007.

Diuguid was a race engineer on the IndyCar program while Law was a highly successful chief mechanic in the single-seater series.

“Success is what is expected at Team Penske,” stated Law.

“Roger Penske is someone that leads by example. When we get to the racetrack, we know we have the support of someone who has achieved at the highest levels. I am ready to get to work.”

Team Penske’s NASCAR program remains unchanged with Michael Nelson serving as president and Travis Geisler continuing his role as vice president of competition.