After winning at Portland, Power was defiant in the post-race press conference and offered some stirring responses to questions about his career prospects.

The off-contract Australian thought victory might be what forced Team Penske to make a decision. However, speaking on Speed Street, he conceded that “nothing has changed” in the days after his triumph.

Power is the only Team Penske driver with a race win this year but has been subject to intense speculation that his place at the team is far from safe. AJ Foyt Racing driver David Malukas has long been tipped as the successor to Power.

Power intimated that the discussions with the since-sacked Tim Cindric had made him twig that his seat wasn’t safe.

“It is a bit crazy for me as well how this whole thing has played out that after winning three races last year, they don’t even talk to you in the off-season,” said Power.

“The reason I say that is because when I negotiated that contract, the last one, it was actually with Tim Cindric.

“He said we’ll talk at the end of ‘24 because I said I actually wouldn’t mind having a three-year deal instead of two. The fact they didn’t talk to me, I thought, well, that’s interesting. So it went and we’re here now.

“I keep saying it, I’m driving as good as I ever have, I’m as fast as I’ve been, I’m still quick. The series has gotten tougher, there’s no question. You don’t see the same people in the top six week in, week out. You just don’t. Apart from [Alex] Palou.”

Somewhat downcast, Power conceded that his IndyCar career could be about to wind up – at least with Team Penske.

It stands to reason that Power’s recent success and stature as a two-time champion and Indianapolis 500 winner would have him in good stead to be picked up elsewhere.

However, the 44-year-old said there’s no guarantee that he will get a drive.

“I can kind of laugh because it doesn’t matter if I don’t drive again. I’ve had a great career,” he said.

“It’s just funny, man. It’s very typical of life and racing that the year that you’re up on your contract is the year that the whole team really struggles.

“Just a strange year all round, losing key people in the team.

“It’s not like I’m 30 and I’m going ‘Oh my god I’m going to lose one of the best seats you can have’. It’s been interesting to sit back and watch.

“It’s just a bad time to be on the market because everyone has got contracts. Everyone is signed up,” he added.

“It depends what you want to do. Do you just stop? It would suck to stop now because I’m at the top of my game. I really am. I’m just so complete as a driver it would be such a pity to stop now.”

Earlier this year, Power joined the management group run by two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso and ex-IndyCar driver Oriol Servia.

That marked the first time in his professional career that Power had moved away from being self-managed.

He foreshadowed opportunities outside of IndyCar if he is not picked up by another team, suggesting the FIA World Endurance Championship as an option.