Speaking ahead of the Portland round, Power said a decision should come around August 31 (local time). That’s the date of the IndyCar season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 44-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and little has been glimpsed into whether Power will continue with Team Penske into 2026.

Power made his Team Penske debut in 2009 and has been full-time with them since 2010.

He won the 2018 Indianapolis 500 with ‘The Captain’ Roger Penske and his two series crowns in 2014 and 2022.

September 1 represents the first day that Power can begin negotiating with other teams.

“I don’t think I’ll know until after, at the end of, or during the weekend of Nashville,” Power told Fox Sports.

“I just want to know, to be honest. I would like to know what I’m doing. That would be nice.

“That’s sort of the stress for me is to know. Where am I driving and am I driving at all?

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I can’t do anything until after the 31st anyway.

“Tough to know, man. We’ll see.”

Rumours have long swirled that AJ Foyt Racing driver David Malukas is the favourite to eventually replace Power.

Curiously, Malukas is racing with the same Gallagher scheme at Portland that Team Penske has campaigned for Scott McLaughlin this year.

Against McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden, Power has been the best of the trio.

Power sits ninth in the standings with two podiums, McLaughlin is 12th with one podium, and Newgarden is 15th with two podiums.

For Power, there’s still a desire to compete at the highest level.

“It’s still race wins and going for championships, Indy 500s. It’s still the same thing burning in my belly – just a desire for high performance and competing at this really high level,” said Power.

“There’s some bloody tough people. The whole field man. You can’t pick a bad person in this field. I just enjoy that.

“I can’t say that you’re ever dissatisfied with an IndyCar race. As far as enjoyment level, obviously the results can be tough, but it really feels like the best racing in the world.

“It’s very tough, and the racing is good, and there’s passing, it’s unpredictable. It’s all things that you want in a series. That’s why I want to keep going.

“I’m on top of my game. I’m still loving it, still working at it, and still learning stuff, and still quick.”

Qualifying for IndyCar at Portland gets underway at 4:30am AEST on Sunday, August 10.

The race gets underway at 5am AEST on Monday, August 11 with live coverage exclusively on Stan Sport.