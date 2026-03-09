IndyCar’s knockout format will remain for segment one and segment two, then the top six cars from segment two will proceed to a shootout.

Cars will roll out one at a time in reverse order, with each driver to have the track to themselves for their sole shootout lap.

To account for the change to the Fast Six, the broadcast window has expanded to two hours.

“I am excited about this opportunity to put more focus on individual teams and drivers and appreciate Fox Sports providing IndyCar with an expanded broadcast window to accommodate this change,” said IndyCar President Douglas Boles.

“This format will allow the competitors and sponsors who earned spots in the Firestone Fast Six the full attention of the broadcast during its qualifying attempt.

“It also allows for viewers at home to see just what makes qualifying in IndyCar so competitive and the perfection that it takes to sit atop the grid and earn the right to lead the field to the green flag on race day.”

IndyCar has added a provision in the event that inclement weather impacts the Fast Six and causes significant track surface changes from one attempt to another.

IndyCar said it could revert to its traditional Fast Six procedure, putting all six cars on track at once. Alternatively, IndyCar may use the results of segment two to set the grid.

Following its implementation at Arlington, IndyCar will evaluate whether to apply the Fast Six shootout to other street circuit and road course events.

IndyCar is live and exclusively on Stan Sport in Australia. Coverage of qualifying is slated for 5:30am AEDT on Sunday, March 15.

Monday’s race on March 16, which takes in 70 laps, is scheduled for 3:30am AEDT.