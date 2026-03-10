IndyCar will race around the streets of Washington, DC on August 22-23 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The circuit measures 2.7 kilometres (1.7 miles) and will feature iconic landmarks at the National Mall, including the National Gallery of Art, National Archives, Hirshhorn Museum, and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

Dual IndyCar champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden toured the circuit on Tuesday.

“This circuit is unlike any other street race we’ve seen,” said Newgarden.

“You’ve got a high‑speed section down Pennsylvania Avenue that will reward commitment and precision, mixed with technical corners around 9th Street that will demand respect.

Advertisements

“Racing through the heart of American history, with those amazing landmarks lining the course, is going to be incredibly powerful.

“I can’t wait to be back here to race and celebrate America’s birthday at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.”

The Freedom 250 was a late addition to the IndyCar calendar, meaning there will be five races across four weekends in August.

Ambassador Monica Crowley, President Trump’s representative for America’s 250th, hailed the addition of the street race to the IndyCar calendar.

The event will be free to attend for spectators.

“The story of America is one of vision, courage, perseverance – and speed,” Crowley.

“What better way to showcase our exceptional American spirit than by hosting the Grand Prix in our Nation’s Capital during our 250th birthday year.

“Presidents Washington and Jefferson marked notable celebrations with spirited horse races; the Freedom 250 race will bring that historic tradition into the 21st century and renew a tremendous sense of patriotic pride.”

United States transportation secretary Sean P. Duffy hailed the “spectacle” that he said “will leave the world in awe.”

“President Trump and our partners at IndyCar are preparing a historic celebration worthy of America’s 250th anniversary,” said Duffy.

“The design of this unique and competitive track will deliver an exhilarating and safe experience for millions of Americans to enjoy and celebrate.”