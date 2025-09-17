IndyCar received criticism in 2025 for its gap between the first and second rounds, which it has acted on for 2026.

The season will begin with a blockbuster March. That will start three back-to-back events, opening the season on the Streets of St Petersburg (March 1) before heading to Phoenix Raceway (March 7)and then the Streets of Arlington (March 15).

It marks the first time Phoenix has been on the IndyCar schedule since 2018, which will see the open-wheel series share the card with NASCAR.

The series will take one weekend off before finishing the month with Barber Motorsports Park (March 29).

“We’re going to kickstart the season in fitting fashion, with four races in five weeks,” said IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles.

“Our joint weekend in partnership with NASCAR and FOX at Phoenix Raceway will be a can’t-miss for motorsport fans across the country and a truly special celebration of fast, fearless racing across the motorsport landscape.”

There are no great changes from April through June, year on year. The 2026 Indianapolis 500 will take place on May 24 with the road course curtain raiser at the famous speedway two weeks prior on May 9.

The first major change comes in July with the axing of Iowa Speedway. The Thermal Club has also been cut from the calendar.

That gap has been filled with Nashville Superspeedway moving from a late August date to mid-July. As a result, Laguna Seca has moved to become the season finale on September 6.

IndyCar’s races at Gateway and Nashville will take place under lights in “prime time” slots.

Other changes include Milwaukee getting a double-header date as the third-to-last and second-to-last rounds on August 29-30.

“Once again, IndyCar will have the most challenging schedule in all of motorsports with its nearly even mix of ovals, road courses and street circuits,” Boles said.

“This championship format and diverse schedule test driver and team adaptability and truly celebrate the most complete driver and team at the end of the season.”

The lion’s share of races will be on Monday for Australian audiences, save for Phoenix, the

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, and the first race at the Milwaukee Mile, which will be on Sunday.

IndyCar is currently broadcast in Australia by Stan Sport.

2026 NTT IndyCar Series calendar