Taking to his Truth Social platform, the President posted a largely AI-generated video of IndyCar racing on the streets of Washington, DC.

The video begins with an overhead view of a fictitious street circuit around the famous Capitol Building.

Trump gives a bald eagle the thumbs up from inside a helicopter above as fans cheer “USA” from the ground.

A series of scenes featuring the American open-wheelers follow before Trump waves a green flag.

The video goes on to show iconic landmarks the Washington Monument and a Night at the Museum-style moving Lincoln Memorial.

It’s all part of a pitch for a United States’ 250th anniversary celebration race in August — and even though the IndyCar calendar has been locked in, Trump wants to make it happen.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post of Video 03:21 PM EST 01.23.26 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sXyoSz7bMa — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 23, 2026

It would be the second major event on the Capitol grounds alongside a proposed UFC fight, which is set to take place on Trump’s 80th birthday in June.

Notwithstanding scheduling issues, there is the hurdle of legislation preventing advertising on the grounds of the Capitol.

Trump said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer was putting up roadblocks.

“We can’t get Schumer. Schumer is making it very difficult,” Trump told The Post.

“What’s wrong with him? Everybody wants to. Schumer doesn’t because he doesn’t want to see advertising near the Capitol,” the president said.

“The cars have ads. If you didn’t, they wouldn’t look as good, right? That’s the only reason.”

A spokesperson stated Schumer had “not taken a position on the race and is continuing to review the available information.”

A United States Department of Transportation spokesperson said the race would be an “unprecedented opportunity to celebrate our nation’s proud racing pedigree” and would “generate millions in critical tourism revenue for the capital.”

IndyCar told Forbes that it was aware of the proposal.

“We are actively exploring the feasibility of a race in the nation’s capital in recognition of America’s 250th birthday,” IndyCar said in a statement.

“This would be an opportunity to celebrate a historic milestone for our country with an exciting and patriotic event.

“As you can imagine, clearing all the hurdles necessary to organise a race in Washington, DC is a highly complex matter.”

The 2026 IndyCar Series season begins on February 27-March 1 at St Petersburg.