The decisive moment of the race came on Lap 210 when race leader Will Power and Christian Rasmussen collided.

Power was unaware of Rasmussen on the outside and closed the door on the Ed Carpenter Racing driver. Wing-to-wheel contact punctured Power’s right rear, and the caution came out.

Under the yellow, Newgarden was among a small group of drivers to pit for fresh tyres.

That new rubber paid dividends – and while McLaren’s Pato O’Ward led the group of cars on new tyres, it was Newgarden who drove from 10th to the lead of the race.

At the head of the field, Rasmussen and Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood warred over the race lead. But in doing so, gave Newgarden the free kick to pass them both.

Advertisements

With seven laps remaining, Newgarden took top spot.

Contact between Will Power and Christian Rasmussen! Power has a flat. pic.twitter.com/O5z7XfC3m8 — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) March 7, 2026

Rasmussen had dominated the race after the first round of pit stops, but ultimately fell to 14th and 18 seconds behind Newgarden as his tyres fell off a cliff

“I’m just very surprised,” said Newgarden.

“It’s only been a race since we haven’t won, so it’s not like it’s been a while, but the middle of the race, I don’t know that I was fully believing that we had the capability to win.

“We kept working through it. I was like, look, if we get another opportunity, we’re going to be on the aggressive, we’re going to be on the offence.

“We took tyres and the thing was like a rocketship when it needed to be right at the end of the race. Hats off to the whole crew.”

The race was punctuated by several Safety Car periods.

The first came on Lap 10 when Dennis Hauger lost control of his Dale Coyne Racing car and did a 180-degree spin. He finished 15th in his first oval race.

Under the Safety Car, several drivers – including Rasmussen – elected to go off-strategy and pit for tyres.

Shortly after going green, the yellow flew again on Lap 22. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou tried to go around the outside of Juncos Racing’s Rinus VeeKay coming to the start-finish line.

Alex Palou is out at Phoenix after hitting the wall. @JoeyLogano reacts to the incident. pic.twitter.com/ggGLcGandQ — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) March 7, 2026

Palou got sandwiched up against the wall and spun with damage to his #10 Honda. He failed to finish his 100th race in the IndyCar Series.

Louis Foster brought out the third caution of the day on Lap 142 when he got up into the wall and damaged his #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.

The fourth caution of the day came on Lap 207 when Power and Rasmussen collided, which left the Australian with a puncture and his Danish rival with bent suspension.

Despite the hit, Rasmussen elected not to pit, having last stopped on Lap 193.

And it’s Josef Newgarden to the lead! pic.twitter.com/aPXykQAMMW — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) March 7, 2026



Second-placed O’Ward pitted under the yellow followed by fourth-placed Newgarden, Graham Rahal, Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi, and Christian Lundgaard.

Those who pitted benefited the most. Newgarden reaped the biggest reward with the race win while O’Ward got to fourth.

Kirkwood held on to second place ahead of Malukas, who last pitted on Lap 188.

Armstrong had a strong showing in fifth while Rossi made his way to sixth. Dixon, McLaughlin, Rahal, and Kyffin Simpson completed the top 10.

Power finished one lap down after his unscheduled pit stop following the clash with Rasmussen.

IndyCar resumes with the new Grand Prix of Arlington on March 16.

Results: IndyCar Series Good Ranchers 250, Phoenix Raceway