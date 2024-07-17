Last year's Indy NXT runner-up tested with the team at Mid-Ohio where he set competitive lap times.

McElrea, who competes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with TDS Racing in the LMP2 class, will jump into the #18 car typically driven by Jack Harvey.

“It's a dream come true for me to be making my IndyCar Series debut,” McElrea said

“I've been working toward this for a long time, and I have to thank Dale [Coyne] for the opportunity.

“I can't wait to get to Toronto, which is one of the coolest events of the year.

“I want to thank JR Smart and Courtesy Corporation for making this possible for me.”

Team owner Dale Coyne heaped praise on McElrea after his test a week ago.

“Hunter impressed the team during our test last week at Mid-Ohio,” Coyne said.

“He quickly got up to speed and helped run through our testing plan.

“I'm excited to see what he can do on the streets of Toronto this weekend.”

McElrea's signing brings the tally of New Zealanders in IndyCar to four alongside six-time champion Scott Dixon, multiple race winner Scott McLaughlin, and Marcus Armstrong.

In doing so, New Zealand will have the most representation of any country outside the United States (nine) in Toronto ahead of Sweden (three) with Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Ericsson, and Linus Lundqvist.

DRIVER NEWS: @HunterMcElrea will be making his @IndyCar debut this weekend at the @hondaindy in Toronto. Welcome to the team Hunter! #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/psPX2H8ZsJ — Dale Coyne Racing (@DaleCoyneRacing) July 16, 2024

McElrea will become the ninth different driver to race for the team this year across its #18 and #51 entries.

As yet, the team hasn't confirmed who will pilot the #51, which has had a rotation of drivers throughout the season.

IMSA SportsCar Championship winner Colin Brain contested the IndyCar season opener at St Petersburgh and the non-championship race at the Thermal Club.

He handed the car over to Nolan Siegel for Long Beach before he was slotted into McLaren.

Luca Ghiotto races at Barber and the Indianapolis road course and returned for another stint at Road America and Laguna Seca.

Katherine Legge piloted the car in the Indianapolis 500 and returned for the double-header at Iowa.

Tristan Vautier, another sports car regular, raced on the streets of Detroit. Toby Sowery brought the team its best result with the #51 at Mid-Ohio where he claimed 13th.

The #18 has primarily been driven by Harvey, who suffered back spasms at the most recent Iowa double-header and was replaced by Conor Daly for the second leg.