The striking new scheme is a significant departure from the iconic Verizon-backed black and white livery Power became accustomed to. For 2025, Power will race almost entirely in red.

The livery will run on the #12 at St Petersburg in the season opener on March 1-3.

The launch of the livery coincides with a rebrand by the US telco.

“Verizon continues to utilise motorsports to reach their customers as one of the most recognizable brands within the IndyCar Series, said Team Penske president Tim Cindric.

“This new livery represents the beginning of another chapter in the long-standing partnership of Team Penske, Verizon and Will Power.

“Verizon is a leader in their industry, and we take a great deal of pride in the successes we have had together on and off the race track.”

Nick Kelly, vice president of partnerships at Verizon, explained: “This bold, new livery reflects a new chapter in our partnership, showcasing the evolution of our brand and enduring connection with race fans.

“We’re excited to continue this journey with one of the sport’s most accomplished teams.”

Of Power’s 44 wins in IndyCar, 40 of them have been with Verizon backing.

“It goes without saying that I owe so much of my success to Verizon,” said Power.

“They have been with me throughout my time at Team Penske, with a lot of success both on and off the track.

“We have run a variety of paint schemes in that time, but never one that stands out quite like this one.

“New paint schemes keep things fresh and add an extra level of excitement to an already exciting time to be in the IndyCar Series.”