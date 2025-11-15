Ryan Casha brought himself right into title contention when first across the line in a wild Race 2, the longer 45-minute Jim Richards Enduro that went 28 laps. However, he was penalised 15 seconds post-race and relegated to third.

Race 1 winner James Lodge was on pole but had light contact from Santalucia and the fast-starting Hunter Robb at the first corner of Race 2. Lodge spun and was collected by the luckless Tyler Greenbury who had nowhere to go. Just up the road at Turn 2, Kent Keicester was squeezed out and spun across the track.

After the safety car, Robb led from Casha, Santalucia, Bewley, Lochie Bloxsom and Diesel Thomas. With four laps completed Casha went down the inside of Robb and Turn 1 but ran wide on exit. A lap later he tried at Turn 11 with contact but was through. However, with both compromised out of the next corner which allowed Santalucia to pass them for the lead.

Santalucia lost the lead to Casha at Turn 11 on Lap 8, just before a second safety car when Eric Constantinidis and Harry Walker spun off at Turn 1 and just as Robb passed Santalucia.

After the race went green again, Robb slowed with mechanical dramas, Bewley relegated Santalucia to third before Bloxsom attempted to repeat at Turn 1 where Santalucia ended up in off the track.

Casha won by 4.6 seconds over Bewley with Bloxsom third while Kamal Mrad was fourth having started rear of grid. Fifth went to Class B’s Daniel Quimby ahead of Diesel and Josh Tomas, Pro-Am front runner Lachlan Harburg while Santalucia recovered for ninth.

Penalties also went out to Bloxsom (15 seconds), Josh Thomas (5 seconds) and Santalucia with a mammoth 30 seconds that relegated him to 14th.

Quimby was destined for a Race 3 front row start, but his car didn’t to Turn 1 on the out lap. Bewley won the start and led throughout and crossed the line 4.6 seconds clear.

The battle for second was a three-way duel between Mrad who survived a Turn 1 pass from Casha towards the end. But Casha went wide on the exit and had to settle for fourth behind Bloxsom. Santalucia worked his way to fifth ahead of Josh Thomas, Harburg, Walker and Jarjo in 10th.