Eight TA2 cars and teams have been freighted from Australia to race against eight New Zealand TA2 teams in the first ever Trans-Tasman Challenge for the category.

The first of two events will be at Christchurch's Euromarque Motorsport Park as part of the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championships. They will be joined by five other race categories that will be competing on Ruapuna's 3.33km circuit.

The second leg of the Trans-Tasman Challenged will be at Cromwell's Highlands Motorsport Park the following weekend on the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix program.

The points from each of the TA2 Muscle Car races over the two weekends will be totalled, with the winner declared after the second round.

Jason Richards took part in last true Trans-Tasman challenge in 2006, where he shared a V8 Holden Ute with Gary Baxter in the inaugural V8 Utes International at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon.

“We feel it's quite fitting to recognise the true spirit of Jason's motorsport career in both Australia and New Zealand by allowing this prestigious trophy to be awarded to the Australian or New Zealand team with the most points over the two round series,” said co-ordinator Gary Lathrope.

“The winning team will get to hold the trophy for 12 months in recognition of their efforts.”

Richards, a multiple championship winner and successful V8 Supercar race driver succumbed to adrenocortical carcinoma in 2011 aged 35.

The trophy, which was first awarded in 2012, is supplied by Richards family and is one of three that are contested, including V8 Supercars and karting.

The Team Australia comprises Nathan Herne (Dodge Challenger), Mark Crutcher (Ford Mustang), Graham Cheney (Chev Camaro), Paul Hadley (Chev Camaro), Anthony Tenkate (Ford Mustang), Greg Keam (Ford Mustang), Brad Gartner (Ford Mustang), and Michael and Steve Coulter (Ford Mustang),

In the Team New Zealand contingent are Peter Ward (Chev Camaro), Andrew Turner (Ford Mustang), Brett Rudd – Paul Manual (Chev Camaro), Steve Ross (Chev Camaro), Ben Stewart (Chev Camaro), Aimee and Bree Roberts (Chev Camaro), Maurice Shapley (Dodge Challenger), and Brent Collins (Dodge Challenger).