Cadillac Racing has announced Moore has joined its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship program as LMDh chief engineer.

Moore, who will report to Mark Stielow, Director of Motorsports Competition Programs, will be based at General Motors’ Charlotte Technical Centre.

The tech whiz already has extensive experience with prototype sportscar machinery, including during a five-year stint with Porsche and recent privateer team work.

“As a member of the Cadillac Racing team, I’ll apply my experience across vastly different programs to guide and complement the already strong team to help achieve our ultimate goals of success in Le Mans, across the WEC and IMSA series,” said Moore.

Added Stielow: “Jeromy brings extensive motorsports experience to the Cadillac Racing team, and we look forward to benefiting from his technical leadership.

“The moves reflect the level of resources and investment that GM is making in its global motorsports initiatives.”

It was widely expected that Moore would head to the US at some point following his decision to sign with GM off the back of Triple Eight’s move to Ford.

Whether he will have an ongoing role in GM’s Supercars activities while based in the US is yet to be confirmed by the company.