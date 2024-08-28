Kartsport NZ has annointed Ernie Donnelly as its latest life member as part of its Awards Show in Tauranga.

Donnelly remains active in and around the sport of karting having been involved at various levels for 50 years.

The event also doubled as KNZ's annual conference where delegates from all 21 clubs were in attendance, as well as its off-track awards presentations.

Other winners on the night included Kartsport Canterbury – who were crowned club of the year for the first time on a 3-2 vote from the independent judges.

Mount Wellington President, Simon Church won the North Island volunteer of the year, while Shayne McLaren was awarded the gong for the South Island version. McLaren acts as a long-time President of the Canterbury club.

For the second year in succession, David Mills won photographer of the year and swept all the major photographer awards including Best Action Photo, Best Photo Story, Under 25 Best Action Photo and the Under 25 Best Photo Story.