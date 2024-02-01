The event is specifically for Kent-powered Formula Ford 1600s and will include Historic Group F cars in their original specifications and on Avon tyres. There will be three heats with points awarded in each to determine the 15-lap final grid.

The Nationals will run in conjunction with the Motorsport Australia Queensland State Championships. State Duratec Formula Ford racers will be able to take part in the heats which will count towards their championship, but not the winner-take-all final. The highest placed Historic Group F competitor will also be acknowledged.

The race meeting will be held on the 3.0km K layout, the longest at the Warwick circuit. There will four 15min practice sessions on the Friday, followed by a meet and greet barbeque. There will be a 15min qualifying session and each heat will be held over 10 laps.

Last year they raced at Phillip Island as part of Island Magic and the final race was won by Tim Hamilton in a Spectrum. He passed Thomas Kalamakis (Spirit) just as they crossed the finish line for a 0.039s victory. It was a similar situation in the four-way scrap for third where Mark Zellner (Mygale) won over Craig Arnold (Van Diemen), Peter Fitzgerald (Spectrum) and Bryron Lutelu Van Diemen).

Hamilton also had a victory the year before, at Winton Motor Raceway at the Formula Festival meeting. There he won ahead of Luke Ellery (Spectrum) and took $1000.00 from VHT for the win. Will Liston (Liston) was third ahead of Fitzgerald.

Event organisers have already confirmed that Interstate interest for this year's Nationals is already strong from New South Wales and Victoria. Further information and a Registration of Interest will be available in the coming weeks.