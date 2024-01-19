The 2024 Repco Supercars Championship will kick off next month as part of the Bathurst SuperFest, which will start with the Supercars-owned Bathurst 12 Hour on February 16-18 and be followed by the Bathurst 500 on February 23-25.

To skirt rules only allowing just five events at the Mount Panorama circuit the SuperFest concept has been created, the umbrella term technically making it all one event.

Supercars does have to keep the event going during the four days of no on-track action, though, and has locked in a number of activations.

They start before the Bathurst 12 Hour, with the ‘Track to Town' parade returning for 2024.

The now traditional parade will see GT3 cars drive from the circuit to the CBD for a signing session.

Between February 19-22 there will be a ‘live site' in Russell Street in front of the Bathurst Courthouse, which will feature car shows, food truck and daily concerts.

Speedcafe understands Supercars is in talks with a significant Australian band about a concert on one of the midweek nights.

The live site will feature a streetwise stunt show on the Wednesday night, while another activation is a moonlight cinema at the live site, which will show motor racing-related movies such as Ford vs Ferrari, Cars, Senna and Days of Thunder.

The Wednesday will also see a transporter parade to welcome the Supercars teams to town.

Supercars and the Bathurst Regional Council have also teamed up on Project Elevate, a self-drive tour through the region for people staying between the two race weekends.

As part of that, ticket holders will have free entry to the National Motor Racing Museum located just outside the circuit precinct at the final corner.