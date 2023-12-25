The KTM rider came up just shy of the championship in both motocross and supercross this year, finishing second in MX2 and SX2.

Next year, Crawford makes the step up to a 450cc motorcycle, but already feels right at home on the KTM 450 SX-F.

“For ’24, obviously moving up to the 450, but I ride the 450 really good,” he said on the KTM Summer Grill.

“I don’t want to step outside of my own shoes here and say, ‘I want to win a championship straight away,’ but I do, I really do.

“I think it’d be a cool story. We’ve seen rookies win this title before and it’s something that’s eluded me in my career, but I know people who have never won a 250 title who have been a multi-time 450 champion.

“So, I want to get them guys [KTM] a championship – they deserve it – and I want one of those things real bad.

“I ride a 450 well; so long as we dot our I’s and cross our T’s, I think we’ve got a good chance.”

Crawford joined the KTM Racing Team in 2022 and recently signed a new contract which extends his tenure beyond the upcoming, 2024 campaign.

“I’ve said to Kyle [Blunden, KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager] on multiple occasions, ‘So long as you don’t kick me out, you’re stuck with me,’” he remarked.

“There’s honestly no place I’d rather be. I’ve found such a good home here at KTM, I’ve got not one bad thing to say about anyone I’ve met in the company.

“They all work tirelessly for me and obviously for the brand and for the team, so I’m, obviously really stoked to extend my contract with them and our relationship.”

The 2024 Australian ProMX Motocross Championship season starts at Wonthaggi on March 17.

For more from Nathan Crawford, check out the full episode of the KTM Summer Grill.