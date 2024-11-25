Leclerc started well to jump from fourth to second but faded as the race wore on as he struggled to keep his tyres alive.

That saw him fall back behind team-mate Carlos Sainz who scored the final podium position.

The Spaniard filtered out behind Leclerc following his second stop and was instructed to remain in his team-mate’s wheel tracks.

“Carlos has been told to not overtake but it is really close, you might be just in front,” Bozzi told Leclerc over the radio.

“He has been told to not put you under pressure. So just take care of your tyres.”

However, Sainz soon passed Leclerc, prompting a sarcastic response from the Monegasque driver.

“Maybe try in Spanish,” he said.

Following the race, Bozzi issued some standard cooldown lap instructions, including reminding Leclerc to pick up marbles.

That quickly descended into a profanity-laden rant from the 27-year-old.

Bozzi: “Pick up please.”

Leclerc: “Yes, whatever you want, as always.”

Bozzi: “Charles, you did your job. Okay. Thank you.”

Leclerc: “Yeah I did my job. But being nice f**ks me all the f**king time. All the f**king time.

“It’s not even being nice, it’s just being respectful, I know I need to shut up but at one point is always the same so…

“Oh my f**king god.”

Bozzi: “Okay, but anyway you did the right thing for the team.”

Bozzi: “Pick up please.”

Leclerc: “F**king pick up what the f**k you want. And the radio is on, I am sorry.”

Fred Vasseur: “Charles! Charles!”

Speaking after the race, Sainz painted a confused picture from the Ferrari pit wall throughout much of the 50-lap encounter.

Having grained his hard tyres, the Spaniard had requested he be boxed for a new set of tyres. The pit wall initially refused before relenting a handful of laps later.

As Sainz came into the lane, he was then instructed to stay out because the team wasn’t ready for him.

Despite crossing the pit entry line to rejoin the circuit, Sainz somehow escaped punishment.

“We just simply didn’t execute in general,” he observed.

“We just didn’t execute a very good race.

“I think we stayed out one lap too late on Mediums, two laps too late on Hards.

“And by the time I was going to pit, we had this messy radio communication in the pit entry, which probably made me lose that lap that I was completely grained and I had to let pass Charles plus the two or three seconds that I lost in the pit entry.

“That means a lot of race time that maybe would have meant we could have ended up fighting Lewis.”

For his part, Leclerc was left frustrated but unwilling to shed further light on the situation when quizzed about it by Sky Sports.

“Every time there’s these kind of frustrations, obviously there’s not the background for everybody,” he said.

“There’s just no need for me to go into details of everything that’s discussed. I won’t go further into that discussion.

“Frustrating, yes, however it doesn’t change anything for the team. It’s okay.

“I think I did my part on the first stint, obviously.

“When I had the tyres that were completely gone, I didn’t want to fight at that point, I let Carlos by. The rest we will discuss within the team.”

While unwilling to be drawn, he was quick to play down suggestions Ferrari had favoured Sainz.

“No, no, no, it’s not about favouring one or the other, it’s about things that we have been told,” Leclerc insisted.

“But that’s all good. Again, I’ve already said too much, so I don’t want to go into the details whatsoever.”

Sainz is set to leave Ferrari at the end of the season for Williams, Lewis Hamilton poised to take his place.