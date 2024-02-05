It's been one of the most explosive weeks for motor racing news both home and abroad, led by the impending split between Brodie Kostecki and Erebus Motorsport.

That was followed by the bombshell news that Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes and join Ferrari next season.

In the first Full Credit to the Noise, AVL and Former Legend dissect those huge stories – and so much more – in detail.

AVL and Former also play the $2 stock market and answer the age old question – has anyone ever won the Indy 500 while drunk?

A new era of motorsport podcasting is here. Don't miss the first episode.