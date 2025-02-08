Internal conflict at the world championship-winning team dominated headlines through the early races of last season.

That involved team boss Christian Horner and developed into an apparent power struggle with Marko, believed to reflect a greater tussle within Red Bull itself.

As that developed, Marko made comments over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix suggesting he could be shown the door.

Featured Videos

That prompted a response from Verstappen, who threw his support behind the now-81-year-old.

“I have a lot of respect for Helmut and what we have achieved together goes very far,” Verstappen said after qualifying for last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“Of course, my loyalty to him is very big.

“I’ve always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he’s an important part in my decision-making, for all the time in the future as well within the team.”

He added: “It’s very important that he stays within the team, including, of course, everyone else, because, you know, it’s a whole team effort.

“And it’s very important that we keep the key people together because I feel like if such an important pillar falls away, that’s also what I’ve said to the team, that is not good for my situation as well.

“For me, Helmut has to stay, for sure.”

At the time, the pair were contractually entwined with a clause understood to have released the Dutchman from the team should Marko depart.

According to Marko, those comments played a part in ensuring the Austrian remained with Red Bull.

“I’ve known the Verstappens for quite some time now. And the Verstappens are special, that’s clear,” Marko told De Telegraaf in an interview conducted at the Qatar Grand Prix.

“And one thing is for sure: they are loyal. You can count on them.

“For me, of course, those words from Max were very nice,” he added.

“He is one of the greatest sportsmen in the world and earns a lot of money, but above all, he sticks to his principles. That hasn’t changed since he was fourteen years old.”

“Did Max save me then? Well, there were more things that played a role then.”

Following the Jeddah event, Marko agreed a new deal with Red Bull that is understood to disentangle his fate from Verstappen’s.

The four-time world champion holds a contract with the Milton Keynes squad through to the end of 2028.

It’s believed Marko’s current agreement secures his future until the end of next season.