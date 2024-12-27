It was Jones who almost enjoyed the perfect night, starting from position four in his heat (after timing fastest in his group from qualifying, winning that heat and thereby scoring pole position in the Dash.
The Murray Bridge local hero sped to the win in the Dash where he began the A-Main from pole position alongside Hallett with McHugh and Luke Dillon on the second row.
Jones led early and looked to have the consistency and speed to get the job done in the 35-lap A-Main but Hallett and McHugh all gathered together as the lead trio encountered dense lapped traffic.
Hallett and McHugh would swap the lead multiple times in the last third of the race in what was a thrilling battle in front of an excellent crowd.
Jones held sway in third but never gave up on the idea of regaining his lead and gave second placed Hallett plenty as he in turn tried to relieve the A1 of his advantage.
In the end it was McHugh who escaped their clutches and sped to victory in the SRV Road Freight #1 COOL Chassis over Hallett, Jones, Luke Dillon and Chad Ely rounding out the top five.
Trailing home Ely – who did a stout job ‘in the family car’ – in sixth was Daniel Pestka, American Garet Williamson in seventh, Rusty Hickman (who won the B-Main and stormed forward from 21st) eighth, Texan Chase Randall ninth and Queenslander Randy Morgan rounding out the ten.
Tasmanian Tate Frost was eleventh, Warrnambool’s Will Carroll was a stout twelfth place ahead of Queenslander Jy Corbet, South Australian’s Dylan Jenkin (who was quick time in Flight Two of qualifying) and
Glen Sutherland, Knoxville Iowa’s Riley Goodno in sixteenth, Tasmanian Ethan Wyllie, South Australians Keke Falland and Ricky Maiolo placing eighteenth and nineteenth respectively.
Marcus Dumesny was speedy until a flat left rear tyre took him out, Brendan Quinn suffered front end damage that plagued him after an incident involving Steven Caruso on lap two, Parker Scott rolled on to his side in turn three-four and mechanical issues sidelined Joel Heinrich.
OFFICIAL A-MAIN PLACINGS
1. Lockie McHugh (started 4th)
2. Brock Hallett (started 2nd)
3. Ryan Jones (started pole)
4. Luke Dillon (started 3rd)
5. Chad Ely (started 7th)
6. Daniel Pestka (started 8th)
7. Garet Williamson (started 14th)
8. Rusty Hickman (started 21st)
9. Chase Randall (started 16th)
10. Randy Morgan (started 11th)
11. Tate Frost (started fifth)
12. Will Carroll (started 12th)
13. Jy Corbet (started 18th)
14. Dylan Jenkin (started 11th)
15. Glen Sutherland (started sixth)
16. Riley Goodno (started 19th)
17. Ethan Wyllie (started 15th)
18. Keke Falland (started 24th)
19. Ricky Maiolo (started (20th)
B-MAIN OFFICIAL PLACINGS
1. Rusty Hickman
2. Marcus Dumesny
3. Dylan Jenkin
4. Keke Falland
5. Tim Hutchins
6. Cam Waters
7. Peter Doukas
8. Jackson Delamont
9. Brendan Guerin
10. Ben Morris
HEAT WINNERS:
1. Brock Hallett
2. Lockie McHugh
3. Glen Sutherland
4. Ryan Jones
QUICK TIME:
Flight One: Luke Dillon 11.874
Flight Two: Dylan Jenkin 11.653
The second round of the Brandt Sprintcar Speedweek is scheduled for Tolmer Speedway Bordertown Friday night, December 27.
Points after Round 1:
Lockie McHugh 250
Brock Hallett 220
Ryan Jones 200
Luke Dillon 190
Chad Ely 180
Daniel Pestka 170
Garet Williamson 160
Rusty Hickman 150
Chase Randall 145
Randy Morgan 140
Tate Frost 135
Will Carroll 130
Jy Corbet 125
Dylan Jenkin 120
Glen Sutherland 115
Riley Goodno 110
Ethan Wyllie 105
Keke Falland 100
Ricky Maiolo 98
Marcus Dumesny 96
Brendan Quinn 94
Joel Heinrich 92
Parker Scott 90
Steven Caruso 90
Tim Hutchins 85
Cam Waters 85
Peter Doukas 85
Jackson Delamont 85
Brendan Guerin 85
Ben Morris 85
Terry Kelly 85
Jason Wilson 85
Jay Brown 85
Lachlan McDonough 85
Hayden Pitt 85
Chad Gardner 85
Corey Sandow 85
Max Vidau 85