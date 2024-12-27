It was Jones who almost enjoyed the perfect night, starting from position four in his heat (after timing fastest in his group from qualifying, winning that heat and thereby scoring pole position in the Dash.

The Murray Bridge local hero sped to the win in the Dash where he began the A-Main from pole position alongside Hallett with McHugh and Luke Dillon on the second row.

Jones led early and looked to have the consistency and speed to get the job done in the 35-lap A-Main but Hallett and McHugh all gathered together as the lead trio encountered dense lapped traffic.

Hallett and McHugh would swap the lead multiple times in the last third of the race in what was a thrilling battle in front of an excellent crowd.

Jones held sway in third but never gave up on the idea of regaining his lead and gave second placed Hallett plenty as he in turn tried to relieve the A1 of his advantage.

In the end it was McHugh who escaped their clutches and sped to victory in the SRV Road Freight #1 COOL Chassis over Hallett, Jones, Luke Dillon and Chad Ely rounding out the top five.

Trailing home Ely – who did a stout job ‘in the family car’ – in sixth was Daniel Pestka, American Garet Williamson in seventh, Rusty Hickman (who won the B-Main and stormed forward from 21st) eighth, Texan Chase Randall ninth and Queenslander Randy Morgan rounding out the ten.

Tasmanian Tate Frost was eleventh, Warrnambool’s Will Carroll was a stout twelfth place ahead of Queenslander Jy Corbet, South Australian’s Dylan Jenkin (who was quick time in Flight Two of qualifying) and

Glen Sutherland, Knoxville Iowa’s Riley Goodno in sixteenth, Tasmanian Ethan Wyllie, South Australians Keke Falland and Ricky Maiolo placing eighteenth and nineteenth respectively.

Marcus Dumesny was speedy until a flat left rear tyre took him out, Brendan Quinn suffered front end damage that plagued him after an incident involving Steven Caruso on lap two, Parker Scott rolled on to his side in turn three-four and mechanical issues sidelined Joel Heinrich.

OFFICIAL A-MAIN PLACINGS

1. Lockie McHugh (started 4th)

2. Brock Hallett (started 2nd)

3. Ryan Jones (started pole)

4. Luke Dillon (started 3rd)

5. Chad Ely (started 7th)

6. Daniel Pestka (started 8th)

7. Garet Williamson (started 14th)

8. Rusty Hickman (started 21st)

9. Chase Randall (started 16th)

10. Randy Morgan (started 11th)

11. Tate Frost (started fifth)

12. Will Carroll (started 12th)

13. Jy Corbet (started 18th)

14. Dylan Jenkin (started 11th)

15. Glen Sutherland (started sixth)

16. Riley Goodno (started 19th)

17. Ethan Wyllie (started 15th)

18. Keke Falland (started 24th)

19. Ricky Maiolo (started (20th)

B-MAIN OFFICIAL PLACINGS

1. Rusty Hickman

2. Marcus Dumesny

3. Dylan Jenkin

4. Keke Falland

5. Tim Hutchins

6. Cam Waters

7. Peter Doukas

8. Jackson Delamont

9. Brendan Guerin

10. Ben Morris

HEAT WINNERS:

1. Brock Hallett

2. Lockie McHugh

3. Glen Sutherland

4. Ryan Jones

QUICK TIME:

Flight One: Luke Dillon 11.874

Flight Two: Dylan Jenkin 11.653

The second round of the Brandt Sprintcar Speedweek is scheduled for Tolmer Speedway Bordertown Friday night, December 27.

Points after Round 1:

Lockie McHugh 250

Brock Hallett 220

Ryan Jones 200

Luke Dillon 190

Chad Ely 180

Daniel Pestka 170

Garet Williamson 160

Rusty Hickman 150

Chase Randall 145

Randy Morgan 140

Tate Frost 135

Will Carroll 130

Jy Corbet 125

Dylan Jenkin 120

Glen Sutherland 115

Riley Goodno 110

Ethan Wyllie 105

Keke Falland 100

Ricky Maiolo 98

Marcus Dumesny 96

Brendan Quinn 94

Joel Heinrich 92

Parker Scott 90

Steven Caruso 90

Tim Hutchins 85

Cam Waters 85

Peter Doukas 85

Jackson Delamont 85

Brendan Guerin 85

Ben Morris 85

Terry Kelly 85

Jason Wilson 85

Jay Brown 85

Lachlan McDonough 85

Hayden Pitt 85

Chad Gardner 85

Corey Sandow 85

Max Vidau 85