|2025 Supercars Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Broc Feeney
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|1
|12
|14
|2328
|2
|
Matthew Payne
Penrite Racing
|2
|4
|1
|2272
|3
|
Will Brown
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|3
|2
|1
|2021
|4
|
Cam Waters
Monster Castrol Racing
|4
|3
|3
|1944
|5
|
Brodie Kostecki
Shell V-Power Racing Team
|5
|2
|4
|1649
|2025 Formula 1 Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Oscar Piastri (AUS)
McLaren
|81
|7
|5
|336
|2
|
Lando Norris (GBR)
McLaren
|4
|5
|4
|314
|3
|
Max Verstappen (NED)
Red Bull
|1
|3
|5
|273
|4
|
George Russell (GBR)
Mercedes
|63
|1
|1
|237
|5
|
Charles Leclerc (MON)
Ferrari
|16
|0
|1
|173
