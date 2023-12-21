There will be a two-round Trans-Tasman event in New Zealand, six series rounds in Australia and a new multi-year two-day television deal with SBS Free to Air television, simulcast on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.

The racing season will begin on February 9-11 with the first of the Australia Vs New Zealand Trans-Am Challenges at Euromarque Motorsport Park in Christchurch. The second part will be a week later on February 16-18 at Highlands International Motorsport Park.

Eight Australians will compete against eight New Zealanders over six races which will be shown live on Sky Sports New Zealand and Fox Sports and Kayo in Australia.

“In many ways, 2023 was TA2’s best year yet, however expanding into New Zealand and doubling our free to air television coverage will give the series a great lead in for 2024 in what will be another exciting year,” said TA2 National Category Manager Craig Denyer.

The regular Australian TA2 Muscle Car Series will begin with the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series under lights opener at Sydney Motorsport Park on April 19-20. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place in Queensland, provisionally at Morgan Park on May 31-June 2, and Queensland Raceway on June 28-30.

Round 4 will be at The Bend Motorsport Park on August 30-September 1 before the next round at Winton on October 4-6. The final round is yet-to-be-confirmed, but likely be in NSW event with a November date.

“The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series fits perfectly with our mandate of making serious racing fun again, while offering TA2 competitors a blend of racetracks and series options that can suit their individual budgets and needs.

“They can compete at all rounds for the series championship ring and title or choose a three-round series which can be close to home, therefore reducing time away from work and minimizing long distance travel,” Denyer added.

The Southern and Northern series point score system will return in 2024. Sydney Motorsport Park, Queensland Raceway and Morgan Park will be included in the Northern points, while Sydney Motorsport Park, The Bend and Winton Motor Raceway will make up the Southern point scores.

A three-round TA2 King of the West series will take place for Western Australian competitors. The Bend will be Round 1, followed by rounds at Carco.com Raceway (September 13-15) at Wanneroo, and Collie Motorplex (September 21-22).