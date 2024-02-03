Morris made his category debut in 2021 at Phillip Island, before he took his first podium pace later in the season at Sydney Motorsport Park. He was able to score another top three that year in the 100km final race at Mount Panorama.

The 20-year-old contested 13 races last year and netted a maiden victory in Race 2 at Phillip Island. The Supercheap Auto driver backed up the performance in Race 3 with the closest victory in where he beat eventual title winner James Moffat to the finish by 0.04s.

In a busy race season where he competed in Dunlop Super 2 and Michelin Porsche Sprint Challenge, Morris went on to take eight Trans Am podiums and two further race wins, the latter pair under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Racing for his family team, Morris is an early favourite for the new Young Gun Award, awarded to the first under 25-year-old driver at each round.

“You obviously hope to go out and be at the front, but you can't expect that,” said Morris.

“Trans Am is a great category in which you can measure your driving ability against those experienced guys. There seem to be more and more of the professionals coming into the category, and if you can compete against them, it's pretty cool.

“It is a cost effective and fun form of motorsport, and a car that isn't too complicated for us to run as a family team. It is a very awesome car to drive and race against people. We are going out and we'll do the best job we can, have some fun, race some cool cars, and hope for the best.”

The first round of the Trans Am season runs from February 9-11 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries, with live and free coverage on the Seven Network.