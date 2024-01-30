The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner is about to embark on his fifth season in Car #25 after signing a new, long-term contract with the team.

He will once again compete with co-title sponsorship from Mobil 1 and Optus, with more of the latter's teal hues incorporated into the livery on his Mustang.

“The Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 Mustang looks awesome,” declared Mostert.

“We've thrown a bit more colour on it this year, but it's nice and clean which I love.

“Getting to drive the Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Performance Mustang, and representing all the incredible partners we have in this team is something I don't take for granted.

“It's a family here, and that extends to the support we get from all of them, so I'm looking forward to a big 2024 together.

“We've had a great off-season, the guys and girls have worked around the clock to get us ready for what's ahead, so I can't wait to get stuck into the year, starting with the first test day and of course heading back to The Mountain.”

Mostert finished fourth in the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, first of the Ford drivers.

He will have Sam Scaffidi as his Race Engineer this year after Adam De Borre opted to step back and spend more time with family.

WAU CEO Bruce Stewart said of the new-look Mustang, “It's a great day for our team as we reveal both our Ford Performance Mustangs for 2024; the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 looks incredible.

“Ensuring the synergy between both cars was a priority for us, we are one team, one family and these liveries embody that.

“As mentioned earlier today, the support from our amazing partners has enabled us to be where we are today.

“To have Mobil 1 back for their 31st year is incredible, but to also represent Optus who we have such a powerful relationship with, we are very lucky to be connected to such a great team.

“The hard work doesn't stop here, the season really kicks into gear for us now, we are eagerly anticipating Round 1.

“This should be a very exciting year for the team, we have a big few weeks ahead of us so it's eyes forward.”

Mostert and rookie team-mate Ryan Wood, whose Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang was unveiled earlier this evening, are set to test at Winton on Wednesday, February 7.

PHOTOS: WAU #25 Mustang livery