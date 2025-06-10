The Pramac Yamaha rider qualified 16th at Motorland Aragon and raced forward to 13th and 14th in the sprint and grand prix respectively.

Speaking post-race, Miller said he almost suffered the same fate as factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo, who slid out of contention 12 laps into the race.

It continued a rotten run for the Frenchman, who has been among the quickest riders on one-lap speed but has failed to finish the last three feature races at Aragon, Silverstone, and Le Mans.

“Not the day we wanted, but we’ll take it. At least we finished with a couple of points,” said Miller.

“At the beginning I felt I had a good speed. After a few laps I also tried to attack Fabio at Turn 12, but was hard to stop, went a little wide and from that moment my pace dropped and was really difficult to get back to the rhythm.

“I could see the issues he was having, very similar to mine, and when he lost the bike at Turn 1 I almost did the same. There were some very big vibrations from the rear from Lap 7 and continued to be there especially on the right side.

“I tried to be gentle and ride around the issues I had, but I was suffering a lot, anytime I tried to go faster I was making some mistakes or having some moments, so… It was not an easy weekend for us, but that is how it goes sometimes.”

Heartbreak for Quartararo 💔 That’s his 3rd consecutive Grand Prix DNF #AragonGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/xTTi9PJMea — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 8, 2025

On his crash, Quartarato said he couldn’t confidently ride his YZR-M1 and ultimately crashed out of the 23-lapper.

“I had the same problem as yesterday,” he said, noting his 11th place finish in the sprint.

“The grip was improving lap by lap because of the rubber on track, but when I pushed just a little bit more, I lost the front.

“We have to understand why this happened. Tomorrow we are testing here. Today we saw that we still have to improve, but I think that in Mugello and Assen we can be much faster.”

On Monday, teams tested at Aragon. Miller was 16th overall and 1.560s off the pace of chart-topper Maverick Vinales on the Tech3-run KTM RC16.

Quartararo was the quickest Yamaha in seventh while Miller’s teammate Miguel Oliveira was 12th on the other Pramac bike.

“We had a few things to test today, which was obviously good,” said Miller.

“We did some comparisons between the new and old swingarm, and we‘ll keep working on that.

“The engine upgrade wasn‘t anything major, to be honest, but it‘s still an upgrade nevertheless.

“We were shaking that down and also worked on the traction control, since we had a new evolution to try, which was nice. The overall feeling was good.

“We were trying to solve a few of the issues we had over the weekend. Now I‘m looking forward to the two days of testing in Barcelona to try a few more options and gather some new ideas.”

MotoGP will continue its season at Mugello on June 20-22.

Results: MotoGP Aragon Official Test