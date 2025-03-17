From pole position, Marc led the field into Turn 1 with his brother in tow. Ducati’ Francesco Bagnaia was third while there was carnage behind as Fabio Quartararo high-sided.

At the head of the field, Alex piled plenty of pressure on Marc while Bagnaia was under the pump from Johann Zarco.

Zarco’s time at the front was short-lived, however. He eventually fell back to sixth while VR46 rider Franco Morbidelli made headway and got by Bagnaia early on.

On Lap 4, Marc went too deep into Turn 1 and conceded the lead to Alex. The Gresini rider held sway at the head of the field for the lion’s share of the race.

Marc was clearly pushing. A mid-race wobble threatened to bring his comeback undone completely.

On Lap 18 of 25, Marc divebombed Alex but went in far too deep and went back to where he began.

As tense as it gets! @marcmarquez93 takes the lead with 5 laps remaining 🚨#ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/xFZ805yNJr — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 16, 2025

With five laps remaining at Turn 5, Marc made the decisive move for the lead. In the end, Marc beat his brother by 1.3 seconds.

“When Marc went a little bit wide at Turn 1, I said ‘Okay, I can lead, I have the rhythm so I’ll go for it’,” said Alex.

“I knew that there was some value in saving a lot of tyres here, especially Turn 11. I was trying just to control the gap to the second group. I did my everything.”

Marc’s win took him to 90 career victories, equalling the great Angel Nieto who won 13 world championships.

“Super happy to equal Angel Nieto,” said Marc.

“This victory is for him and all his family because he was super important for the Spanish motorcycle world and in the world championship he won a lot of times. Special to equal him, an honour.

“Today the race was amazing. Today I pushed. I go out from the beginning. The confidence wasn’t super good with the rear. I had a few problems there. Then I saw that Alex was pushing, controlling the race, and I said ‘Okay, second today will be okay’, but in the end, I start to feel better and better.

“It’s difficult to attack your brother. I try one time and just released the brakes because I didn’t know if it was possible to stop the bike, but on the second time I prepared a little bit better. Super impressed about how the level of Alex during these two races.”

With his Tissot Sprint win a day earlier, Marc leads the riders’ championship on 74 points over Alex on 58 points. Bagnaia is third in 43 points.

MotoGP continues on March 31 with the United States Motorcycle Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

