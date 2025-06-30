Riding at Assen, Marquez fell from his bike on Lap 5 after side-by-side contact with factory KTM rider Pedro Acosta on the straight between Turn 5 and 6.
Marquez immediately clutched his hand before being taken to the onsite medical centre where it was discovered he fractured his second metacarpal bone on his left hand.
The Gresini Racing rider underwent surgery on Sunday night following the race.
“We’ll be back soon,” the team wrote on social media, accompanied by an image of Marquez in a sling.
The race was won by Alex Marquez’s brother Marc, who took the lead away from his Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia in the opening laps.
Bagnaia faded and was passed by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and then Acosta. However, Pecco rebounded to retake third in the closing laps.
Marc was challenged by Bezzecchi for the duration of the contest but couldn’t find a way through. In the end, the #93 rider won by 0.635s after 23 laps.
“I was expecting the win, even though – like yesterday – I wasn’t the fastest rider on track,” said Marquez.
“I managed the gap in the early stages, then controlled the race, and I’m very happy because we scored another 37 points.
“Obviously, I’m not fully satisfied, as my main rival – my brother – crashed and got injured. But that’s racing.
“I want to thank Ducati and the team, who worked until late on Friday after I destroyed the bike twice.”
For Bagnaia, it was a bittersweet result. With every round, his title hopes drift further away as Marc Marquez tightens his grip on the championship.
“Here, for the first time, I felt I had a real chance to fight for the win,” said Bagnaia.
“Today, when I finally managed to get fully dialled in, it was already a bit too late.
“I was lapping really fast, but I can’t seem to get close enough to the rider ahead.
“When I try, I end up taking too many risks, which usually lead to me running wide.
“It’s a tricky situation that has been with us since the start of the season, and it seems hard to solve – but we must keep working and take a step forward.”
After Bagania came Acosta and KTm satellite rider Maverick Vinales for Tech3. Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli were sixth and seventh respectively for VR46.
Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), Enea Bastianini (Tech3), and factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo rounded out the top 10.
It was a weekend to forget for Yamaha, despite showing supreme one-lap pace. Quartararo started from pole position but had no speed in the race to match his rivals.
Alex Rins was 13th on the other factory Yamaha just ahead of Jack Miller in 14th for Pramac. Miller’s teammate Miguel Oliveira crashed out on Lap 8.
MotoGP takes a one-week break before returning to the Sachsenring on July 13 for the German Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez leads the riders’ championship by 68 points over Alex Marquez while Bagnaia is 126 points in arrears.
Results: MotoGP Grand Prix of the Netherlands, Assen
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Laps/Diff
|1
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|26 laps
|2
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|0.635
|3
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|2.666
|4
|37
|Pedro Acosta
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|6.084
|5
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|10.124
|6
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|12.163
|7
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|18.896
|8
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|Aprilia
|20.295
|9
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|23.687
|10
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|23.743
|11
|33
|Brad Binder
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|24.251
|12
|5
|Johann Zarco
|CASTROL Honda LCR
|Honda
|24.875
|13
|42
|Alex Rins
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|24.882
|14
|43
|Jack Miller
|Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|25.065
|15
|35
|Somkiat Chantra
|IDEMITSU Honda LCR
|Honda
|49.219
|16
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda
|49.36
|DNF
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|Lap 8
|DNF
|36
|Joan Mir
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda
|Lap 5
|DNF
|54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|Lap 5
|DNF
|73
|Alex Marquez
|BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|Lap 5
|DNF
|32
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|Lap 3
|DNF
|79
|Ai Ogura
|Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|Aprilia
|Lap 1
