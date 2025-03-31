To date, the Spaniard has been picture-perfect. He took all three pole positions and Sprint wins in Thailand, Argentina, and the United States. However, it all came undone at Circuit of the Americas when he crashed at Turn 4 on Lap 9.

The Desmosedici rider led from the outset, leading from pole position into the first turn ahead of his brother Alex.

Marc left Alex to battle over second place with Francesco Bagnaia. The Italian eventually got the better of the Gresini rider at Turn 12 on Lap 4.

Before his untimely crash at the midway mark, the six-time premier class winner had skipped away to a two-second lead. Then he crashed. Bagnaia inherited the lead and Alex moved back into second.

Marc tried to get going and completed a handful of laps at the back end of the top 20, but he retired with a broken footpeg.

Fabio Di Giannantonio on the only other Desmosedici GP25 moved into third ahead of his VR46 teammate Franco Morbidelli on the older 2024-spec Desmosedici GP24.

Jack Miller was an impressive fifth on the leading Yamaha YZR-M1 but was usurped by MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer with three laps to go.

Aldeguer’s stellar run to fifth was short-lived, however. He slid out of contention and gave up a potential career-best finish.

In the end, Bagnaia cleared out to a two-second lead.

“I’m super happy,” said Baganaia.

“I’m already without a voice. I screamed out loud during the lap. What a fantastic feeling to be back on the top step of the podium after such a difficult period.

“I want to thank all my team like always. They do a fantastic job.”

With his second place finish, Alex Marquez climbed to the lead of the world championship by one point. It’s the first time the younger Marquez brother has led the points.

MotoGP returns on April 13 for the Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit.